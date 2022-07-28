Heavy rain floods streets in different parts of Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan Heavy rain floods streets in different parts of Karachi

Heavy rain floods streets in different parts of Karachi

28 July,2022 11:12 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Heavy rain stormed various parts of Karachi last night, which led to flooded streets in several areas of the city.

It rained in different areas of the city including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Shahrah-e-Faisal, PECHS, Liaquatabad, Old City Area, Saddar, Keamari and Defence.

After the rain, the dark clouds remained in the sky while the rain stopped after two hours.

Furthermore, the low-lying areas of the city were flooded while the sewers also boiled due to poor drainage arrangements on various highways of the commercial center Saddar, due to which Zaibunnisa Street and surrounding roads were flooded.

In addition, the flow of traffic was badly affected due to the accumulation of water on the road, while there are no drainage problems on the main highways of the city including Shahrah-e-Faisal and the flow of traffic has been restored.

