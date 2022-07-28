FM Bilawal to represent Pakistan at SCO of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tashkent

28 July,2022 10:15 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead the Pakistani delegation at the two-day Shanghai Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tashkent from today (Thursday).

He is attending the meeting at the invitation of Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov.

During the meeting, the SCO Foreign Ministers would deliberate upon important regional and international issues and will approve the decisions and documents to be presented at the SCO Heads of State summit in Samarkand in September this year.

On the side-lines of the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also hold bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts from SCO member states.

Besides Pakistan, SCO member states include China, India, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

