ACE arrests PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh

Pakistan Pakistan ACE arrests PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh

Thye PTI leader was arrested when he reached Jamshoro to record his statement in land grabbing case.

28 July,2022 05:13 am

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh from Jamshoro on Wednesday.

Anti-Corruption Director Zeeshan Memon arrested the PTI leader in a joint operation with Jamshoro and Hyderabad police when he reached Jamshoro to record his statement in a land grabbing case.

Sheikh appeared before the department officials in an investigation relating to a land grabbing case filed against him when he was taken into custody.

