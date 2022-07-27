Attaullah Tarar appointed as SAPM

27 July,2022 10:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday was appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister.

His position will be equal to that of a federal minister.

It is pertinent to note that Atta Tarar is also a dynamic leader and deputy secretary general of the party, he has also served as the interior minister and spokesperson of the Punjab government in the cabinet of former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz.