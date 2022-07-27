Rawalpindi: Two boys die after drowning in pond

Both the boys were identified as Fazal Qadeer and Abu Bakar.

27 July,2022 03:28 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Two boys lost their life after they drowned in pond near a Haji Camp in the area of Rawalpindi, Faisal Colony.

According to the police both the boys were missing and their dead bodies were found after a day from the pond.

Rescue teams took out the dead bodies of the boys. Age of both the boys was 10 years and they were identified as Fazal Qadeer and Abu Bakar.