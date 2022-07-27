Five PTI lawmakers in race for Speaker Punjab Assembly slot

Five PTI lawmakers in race for Speaker Punjab Assembly slot

The post of Speaker Punjab Assembly fell vacant after Pervaiz Elahi took oath as CM Punjab.

27 July,2022 05:12 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least five Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers are in the race for the post of Speaker Punjab Assembly which fell vacant after Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took oath as Punjab Chief Minister on Wednesday.

According to sources, the names of Mian Aslam Iqbal, Zain Qureshi, Usman Buzdar, Sabtain Khan and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed are being considered for the post of Speaker Punjab Assembly.

Sources further said that no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari will also be tabled soon. The names of Wasiq Qayyum and Malik Taimur are being considered for Deputy Speaker slot.

