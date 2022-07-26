In-focus

Two more Punjab provincial ministers take oath

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oath to two provincial ministers.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Two more Punjab provincial ministers take oath in Lahore during a ceremony held at the Governor s House on Monday, Dunya News reported.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oath to two provincial ministers Imran Khalid Butt and Zaheer Iqbal Chanar during a ceremony at the Governor s House.

Ministers Zaheer Iqbal Chanar and Imran Khalid Butt are part of the 37-member provincial cabinet but could not take oath due to personal reasons on Sunday. Another member Siddiq Khan Baloch is yet to take oath.
 

