Karachi: Section 144 imposed on bathing at beaches

26 July,2022 04:54 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Monday imposed Section 144 on bathing at various beaches in Karachi and the entry of fishermen into the sea.

According to a notification, ban has been imposed for six days in view of high tiding in the sea due to monsoon rains. Citizens are requested to avoid going to the beaches and follow the ban.

Commissioners Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said that the implementation should be ensured with the co-operation of the concerned Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and SSPs.

