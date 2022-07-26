Three children killed as roof of house collapses in Gambat

26 July,2022 04:33 am

GAMBAT (Dunya News) – At least three children were killed and two other persons were wounded when roof of a house collapsed in Gambat, a tehsil of Khairpur District in Sindh province, on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, roof of a dilapidated house located in Gambat suddenly caved in due to recent monsoon rains, burying at least five persons under the debris.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved two dead bodies from the rubble while three persons were pulled out in injured condition.

Rescue teams shifted the dead and injured persons to hospital in Gambat where one more child succumbed to his wounds during treatment.

