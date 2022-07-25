Deputy Speaker PA missing, unrelated people demanding full court bench

Rashid said that the matter is between the Deputy Speaker and the Supreme Court.

25 July,2022 02:46 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Monday said that unrelated people are demanding the formation of full court bench while the Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mohammad Mazari is missing.

Responding to the press conference of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), former Interior Minister said that the matter is between the Deputy Speaker and the Supreme Court (SC).

He said that the SC is asking Mazari that which reference of SC he used to give this ruling?

Sheikha Rashid said that the elections will be held in October or November despite any kind of intervention. He further added that elections are the only solution otherwise everyone will have to go home.

Earlier in a tweet, Rahsid said that oath taking of such a huge amount of ministers is a failure of democracy, SC is the last hope of Pakistan which is under pressure.

He said if the decisions are not made before August 30, the circumstances will be worsened and 100 million people will be badly affected by inflation and hunger.

