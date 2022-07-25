Hamza moves SC over full court bench formation on Punjab CM plea

Hamza prayed that the ruling of Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari is correct.

25 July,2022 01:02 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Monday filed a petition in Supreme Court to form a full court bench on the plea filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in which he challenged the Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly’s ruling on Chief Minister Election on July 22.

Appeals of deviant members against the Election Commission are also requested to be heard with a ruling case.

In the petition, it has been prayed that the ruling of Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari is correct. The Election Commission declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s letter of instructions against defecting members valid.

While it has also been pleaded that the letter by PML-Q head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is also according to the law and constitution.