PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari leaves for Dubai

Pakistan Pakistan PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari leaves for Dubai

Sources said that the PPP co-chairman will return to Pakistan after a short stay in Dubai.

25 July,2022 05:18 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has left for Dubai in the wee hours of Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Asif Zardari left Karachi from Jinnah International Airport for Dubai on the Emirates Ailines flight EK-603 where he is scheduled to stay for few days.

Sources also informed that the PPP co-chairman will return to Pakistan after a short stay in Dubai.

