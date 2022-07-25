Flash flood damages several houses in Lasbela

Heavy rains triggered flash flood in Lasbela and adjacent areas.

25 July,2022 04:28 am

LASBELA (Dunya News) - Flash floods wreaked havoc in different parts of Lasbela district in Balochistan province on Sunday, causing damages to at least six houses, Dunya News reported.

According to details, heavy rains triggered flash flood in Lasbela and adjacent areas. Flood water entered Usman Khaskheli area in village Sakaran, causing damage to six houses. At least 50 goats were also swept away in flood water.

The local administration launched a relief operation in the affected areas and shifted a large number of people to safe places. The local administration is providing tents, food, drinking water and other relief goods to affected people.

On the other hand, a 45-year-old man was killed when wall of a house located in Jam Colony in Hub collapsed due to heavy rain. Sources said that rain water also entered several houses in Hub.

