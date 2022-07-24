Punjab CM Hamza's new cabinet takes oath

24 July,2022 08:58 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Sunday administered the oath to the newly elected Punjab cabinet after a drama that ended with Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s shock defeat in the contest for the slot as provincial assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari decided not to count the votes of PML-Q lawmakers.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Governor House which started with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

Among those who took oath were Rana Iqbal, Maher Ijaz Achlana, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Bilal Yasin, , YawarZaman, Manshaullah Butt, Ali Haider Gilani, RanaMashhood, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Hasan Murtaza, Bilal Asghar Warraich, Asad Khokhar, Ahmed Ali Aulakh, Saba Sadiq, RanaLiaqat Ali and Saiful Malook Khokhar are included.

Moreover, oath was also administered to Fida Hussain Wattoo, Sabtain Bukhari, Imran Khalid Butt, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Siddique Baloch, Jahangir Khanzada, Kazim Pirzada, Iqbal Gujjar, Khalil Tahir Sandhu, Zeeshan Rafiq, Sania Ashiq, Uzma Bukhari, Chaudhry Shafiq, Col (Rtd) Ayub, Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar, Tanveer Aslam, Rana Ijaz Noon, Ghulam Qasim, Col (Rtd) Rana Muhammad Tariq, Zaheer Iqbal, Ali Haider Gillani, Qasim Abbas Langa, Malik Asad Khokhar and Ashraf Ansari.

Apart of 37 members, Malik Ahmad Khan, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Attaullah Tarar and Awais Leghari did not take oath.

According to sources, the members above 41 could not be the part of the Punjab cabinet. In order to adjust another four MPAs in the cabinet, four of the senior PML-N leaders have sacrificed over not becoming the part of the cabinet.

These four MPAs will be made ministers. They could not managed to take oath today as they could not make it to the Governor House on time, sources added.

Furthermore, in connection with law, oath could be administered to four more ministers.