PML-N decides to form Punjab Cabinet immediately

24 July,2022 06:29 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leadership on Sunday decided to form Punjab Cabinet immediately after Hamza Shahbaz retained his post by winning the Punjab Chief Minister election.

In this regard, a party meeting was held in Model Town under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the post-Punjab CM election, which was attended by the senior party leaders.

Party sources privy to the matter said it was decided in the meeting that the Punjab cabinet should be formed immediately. While in expected fourty-one member cabinet, Malik Ahmed Khan, Sardar Awais Leghari, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Attaullah Tarr, Rana Iqbal Khan, Salman Rafique, Maher Ijaz Siddiq in the possible forty-one member cabinet. Khan Baloch, Kazim Pirzada, Shafiq, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Yawar Zaman, Colonel (R) Ayub Gadhi, Iqbal Gujjar Manshaullah Butt will be part of the cabinet.

Tanvir Aslam, Jahangir Khanzada, Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman, Imran Nazir, Bilal Yasin, Saif Khokhar, Fida Hussain, Uzma Bukhari, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Zaheer Iqbal Chanar, Hasan Murtaza, Makhdoom Hussain Mehmood, Ali Haider Gilani, Bilal Asghar Waraich, Qasim Langa. , Malik Asad Khokhar, Ahmad Ali Aulakh and Sabatin Bukhari will also be part of the cabinet.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has also appointed three special mediators, including Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Syed Ali Raza Advocate and Rana Liaquat Ali.