Pakistan reports 532 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan reports 532 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

24 July,2022 10:46 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported three deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus and 532 new cases of the deadly virus have also been reported across the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, the death toll from corona continues to increase. The rate of corona positive cases was 2.74% in the last 24 hours.

According to NIH, 19 thousand 402 corona tests were conducted, while the condition of 179 patients affected by corona remained alarming.

The highest number of corona cases in the country were reported from Lahore, where the rate of corona positive cases reached 7.47%.

Furthermore, 6.86% cases were recorded in Faisalabad while 6.38% cases were recorded in Swabi and corona rate in Abbottabad is 5.23%. Islamabad recorded 4.16% and Multan 4%.

In addition, the rate of corona positive cases was recorded at 3.50% in Hyderabad, 3.45% in Rawalpindi and 3.01% in Peshawar.

