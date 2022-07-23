PM expresses gratitude to Almighty Allah on election of Hamza as CM Punjab

23 July,2022 02:51 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed his gratitude to Almighty Allah on the election of Hamza Shehbaz as Chief Minister Punjab.

In a tweet on Friday, he said Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has once again revived the democratic tradition of his great father and family. He said the role played by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain today is a victory of democracy and constitutional values.

Praising former President Asif Ali Zardari, the Prime Minister said Asif Ali Zardari has played a historic role for the constitution, democracy and the interest of the people.

He said political tolerance of Asif Ali Zardari has ended the crises in the province.

