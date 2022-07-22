Faisal Shahkar appointed new Punjab IGP

22 July,2022 04:38 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government on Friday appointed Faisal Shahkar as the new inspector general of police (IGP) for Punjab, replacing Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

In this regard, the notification has been issued to appoint Faisal Shahkar as IG Punjab and Rao Sardar Ali as IG Railway Police.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz decided to change Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan and recommended his name to the Centre after his request.