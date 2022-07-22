CM Hamza recommends IG Rao Sardar's transfer to Centre on his request

After his transfer to Centre Rao Sardar can be appointed as DG IB.

22 July,2022

LAHORE (Dunya News - Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has decided to change Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan and recommended his name to Centre after his request.

As per details, after his transfer to Centre Rao Sardar can be appointed as DG IB. While AD Khawja’s name has been circulating for the post of new IG Punjab.

As per sources, Faisal Shahkhar and Inam Ghani can also be the new IG of Punjab.

Meanwhile, appointment of new IG is expected today (Friday).