Karachi University Blast: Sketch of main facilitator prepared

Pakistan Pakistan Karachi University Blast: Sketch of main facilitator prepared

Karachi University Blast: Sketch of main facilitator prepared

22 July,2022 03:20 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The main facilitator in the suicide attack on van of Chinese teachers in the University of Karachi has been sketched on Friday.

According to Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) sources, the sketch of the terrorist involved in the attack has been prepared by CTD with the help of footage and eyewitnesses. CTD officials revealed that the bag used in the attack was prepared by terrorist Zaib.

The sources added that the wanted terrorist has been staying with Haibatan’s family in Delhi Colony. Terrorist Zaib used to train the Majeed Brigade terrorists of banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Furthermore, terrorist Dad Bakhsh alias Shoaib also received training from Zaib. Dad Bakhsh was trained in terrorism in Afghanistan in 2020, said sources.

