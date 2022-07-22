Continued persecution of Yasin Malik by India part of plan to deprive Kashmiris of representative voices: PM

22 July,2022 11:21 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the continued persecution of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik by India is a part of plan to deprive people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) of their representative voices.

In a tweet on Friday, he voiced his concerns over the fabricated cases and sham trials of the Kashmiri leaders by India.

He said impunity with which India is violating human rights of political workers should alarm right defenders.

