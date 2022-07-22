Hamza or Pervaiz: Punjab Assembly to finalize CM on Friday

22 July,2022 11:17 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The political atmosphere has become extremely intense in Punjab prior to the election of Punjab Chief Minister, which is to be held today (Friday).

The two candidates for the Punjab Chief Ministership namely Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi will be competing for the seat once again.

In this regard, a meeting of the parliamentary party of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was held at Bilawal House. The PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari directed all members to ensure attendance in the assembly.

On the other hand, a joint meeting of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) was also held under the chairmanship of PTI Chairperson Imran Khan, in which 186 members were completed. While, the Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari did not attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, both sides have been claiming superiority over each other.

According to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary 186 members were present in the meeting.

The former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi was highly confident for Pervaiz Elahi’s victory. He said it’s over for the government. Our numbers are more than required.

