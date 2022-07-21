Federal cabinet okays appointment of Aftab Sultan as Chairman NAB

Aftab Sultan has served as Director General of Intelligence Bureau.

21 July,2022 02:29 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal cabinet on Thursday approved appointment of Aftab Sultan as new Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The position of Chairman NAB had been unoccupied since the former chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal retired on Jun 2, 2022. Deputy Chairman Zahira Shah was performing as acting NAB head.