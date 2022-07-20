ECP postpones second phase of Sindh LG elections, NA-245 by-poll

20 July,2022 11:17 pm

ISLANABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday postponed second phase of Sindh Local Government elections and by-election in NA-245.

According to sources, a meeting was held with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja in chair in which it was decided to postpone second phase of Sindh Local Government elections on the request of Chief Secretary Sindh.

Sources privy to the meeting said that the ECP postponed the elections citing expected spell of downpours.

The second phase of Sindh LG elections will now be held at the end of August.

“Elections were to be held in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions in the second phase,” sources said and added the summary of postponing local body elections in Sindh was sent by Chief Secretary Sindh to the ECP.

The chief secretary said in the message that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Sindh from July 22 and the second phase of local elections in Sindh was scheduled for July 24.

On the other hand, the commission also postponed the NA-245 by-election. The seat had fell vacant after the death of famous televangelist and PTI leader Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain.