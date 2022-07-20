PIA slashes fares on international routes by 8pc

20 July,2022 10:45 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Following the slash in the prices of petroleum products, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday slashed fares on international routes after a significant reduction in domestic fares.

According to the national airline s spokesman, on special instructions from Aviation Minister Khawaja SaadRafique, PIA has cut fares of flights from Canada by 8 per cent.

While, fares of Gulf and UAE routes have been reduced by 15 percent. Moreover, the fares on routes from Saudi Arabia have been slashed by 10 percent.

In this regard, the PIA spokesman said that the rate reduction will be applied immediately.