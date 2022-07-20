Ch Shujaat will not create hurdle in path of Pervaiz Elahi: Salik Hussain

Pakistan Pakistan Ch Shujaat will not create hurdle in path of Pervaiz Elahi: Salik Hussain

The matter of CM Punjab election also came under discussion in the meeting of ruling alliance.

20 July,2022 06:01 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The inside story of the meeting of the government alliance has come to light in which the coalition government could not get the assurance of Federal Minister for Board of Investment and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain on the issue of Punjab Chief Minister election, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the matter of election of Punjab Chief Minister also came under discussion in the meeting of ruling alliance during which Federal Minister Salik Hussain categorically stated that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will not create any obstacle in the way of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to become Punjab Chief Minister.

He said that if Pervaiz Elahi is getting the opportunity to become Chief Minister Punjab then Chaudhay Shujaat Hussain will not oppose it. Salik Hussain said that this decision will be taken only by Shujaat Hussain upon which Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari said that I will personally hold a meeting with PML-Q chief to discuss this matter.

On the other hand, Salik Hussain also denied the rumors of putting any kind pressure on Ch Shujaat Hussain to write a letter to bar PML-Q members from voting for Pervaiz Elahi in the election of Punjab Chief Minister on July 22. Salik Hussain further said that there is no question of pressuring Shujaat Hussain to write any kind of letter.

