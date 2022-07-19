PA passes resolution barring institutions' meddling in Punjab CM election

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution on the floor to bar the state instituitions from meddling during the Punjab Chief Minister election to be held on July 22.

During the Punjab Assembly session, Deputy Opposition Leader Raja Basharat moved the resolution which was unanimously passed by the House while the resolution stated that the secret agencies and other institutions harassing the opposition members and were tracing them everywhere and the state machinery was also in use against the opposition assembly members, the resolution stated.

“The House condemns the harassment of lawmakers by the agencies,” the resolution stated.



Punjab Assembly speaker said that these bills will help restore the sanctity of the House, adding that those who violated the sanctity of the Assembly must be held accountable and the matters will be done transparently, he added.

On the other hand, restoration of the Assembly Secretariat powers bill, and the Punjab Privileges Repeal and Revival Bill were also approved.