Assemblies to complete terms, decides ruling alliance

19 July,2022 06:10 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The ruling alliance on Tuesday has disposed of all speculations regarding the possible dissolution of the government following PTI’s landslide victory in the Punjab by-elections, and unanimously decided to complete the term of the assemblies, and not to hold early general elections.

The decision was made in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Tuesday, which was attended by the PDM leaders and allied partners to discuss the post-Punjab by-polls situation and future strategies.

Party sources privy to the matter said that during the meeting a consensus has been reached that present assemblies will complete their terms and the government will not announce the early general elections under any pressure from Imran khan.

The PDM leadership strongly condemned Imran Khan’s criticism of the institutions and decided to make efforts to save the chief ministership in Punjab, said the sources.

