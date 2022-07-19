App developed to receive passport payments online

19 July,2022 05:35 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Directorate General of Immigration and Passport (DGIP) has developed an app to receive passport payments online.

The DGIP said that the aforementioned development will prove ease to the masses and save their time.

In this regard, the Ministry of Interior said that this online payment system will start working by the end of this month, adding that payments can be made easily at home through debit or credit cards anywhere in Pakistan.