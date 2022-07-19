SC seeks govt reply on PTI petition against NAB amendments

SC adjourned the hearing till July 29

19 July,2022 02:56 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday sought reply from government over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition seeking to declare amendments to NAB law unconstitutional.

Three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted hearing on the petition and remarked that Law Minister has said that the new amendments are as per the rulings of the apex court; however, PTI counsel rejected the notion and said that the changes were made in a hurry and are against ruling of the court.

CJP remarked that the court can nullify laws that are enacted to benefit certain individuals; however, he stressed that hurdles should not be created in functioning of the government as public servants are hesitant to take decisions due to NAB laws.

The court remarked that anyone who commits corruption should be severally dealt with but a necessary decision taken by him should not also be set aside.

SC adjourned the hearing till July 29 and sought reply from the government on the petition.