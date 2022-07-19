Not PTI but govt to decide when to hold elections: Marriyum

Not PTI but govt to decide when to hold elections: Marriyum

19 July,2022 02:48 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday calling out to all those demanding early elections in the country said that elections will be held when the government decides.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the Federal Information Minister while criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership said that they are targeting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to avoid and divert the attention from the foreign funding case.

Further criticizing the PTI Chairman she mentioned that Imran Khan had been attacking government institutions to save his regime. Marriyum urged to take legal action against the PTI Chairman in this regard.

Also talking about the Punjab by-elections, the PML-N leader added that PTI lost five seats in the by-election.

