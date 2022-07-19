Ready for talks with Shehbaz if govt announces fresh elections: Qureshi

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the people in Punjab have given us mandate to form the government.

19 July,2022 05:06 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that if the government announces the date for fresh elections, his party could consider holding talks with Shehbaz Sharif, Dunya News reported.

Talking in Dunya News programme Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Sath , Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the only way out of the present political crisis in the country is holding fresh election. He expressed readiness of his party for holding dialogues with other political parties for the transparent election in the country.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that over focus is on July 22 election. He said that we want to reconstitute the Election Commission of Pakistan. We want an election commission which is acceptable to all stakeholders.

Taking a dig on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the PTI vice president said that the government has only a majority of two votes in its favor and it cannot stay in power for long.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the people in Punjab have given us the mandate to form the government and added that we will defeat Hamza Shahbaz in a democratic manner on July 22.

