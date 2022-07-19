Imran trying to pressurize national institutions: Sanaullah

Pakistan Pakistan Imran trying to pressurize national institutions: Sanaullah

Sanaullah said winning by-elections in Punjab by PTI did not mean that PML-N had lost popularity.

19 July,2022 04:58 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that Imran Khan was trying to pressurize the national institutions to achieve his objectives.

He said that this is not a decent practice to put pressure on the institutions, and we will not tolerate such tactics anymore. He said that winning of by-elections in Punjab by Imran s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not mean that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had lost popularity.

He made it clear that PML-N s popularity was moving up day by day, and claimed that the PML-N was still a major party of the country. He said that next time they would choose better candidates for contesting elections.

Appreciating the arrangements made by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Rana Sanaullah said that the ECP had conducted free and fair elections in the Punjab.

