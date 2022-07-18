NA-245 by-poll: Farooq decides to contest as independent candidate

18 July,2022

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Former convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Farooq Sattar on Monday decided to contest as an independent candidate in the by-elections from Karachi’s NA-245 constituency.

Addressing a media in Karachi, Sattar claimed that he was defeated in the 2018 general elections by planning.

“MQM-P brothers did not remember me for four years and puppets cannot do politics,” he while taking a dig at MQM-P.

Talking about PTI chairman Imran Khan’s narrative, Sattar said that he was the pioneer of Imran’s current narrative because he was talking about that for a long time.

“I did not separate myself from the Party but the MQM-P members cornered me from the party and I have met Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui thrice in an attempt to resolve matters,” Farooq clarified.

He said that after the failed attempts to fix matters with MQM-P leadership, he decided to contest in NA-245 by-election as an independent candidate.

It is pertinent to mention that the aforementioned seat fell vacant after the demise of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain and the election will be held on July 27.