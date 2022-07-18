Sheikh Rashid wants PM Shehbaz to dissolve assemblies

18 July,2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Monday asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to dissolve the assemblies.

While talking to media, former Interior Minister said that the government should announce fresh elections and form an interim government.

Rashid went on to say that Shehbaz Sharif is now only PM of CDA. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been badly defeated in his home ground.

While talking about neutral role of establishment in the Punjab by-polls, he said that the establishment earned respect in yesterday’s elections.