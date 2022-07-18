PTI challenges PP-7 by-election result
Sagheer Ahmed defeated PTI's candidate Shabir Awan with a very close margin of 49 votes.
LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday challenged the result of PP-7 Rawalpindi result in the by-elections.
PTI submitted an application to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the recounting of votes.
In this constituency, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Raja Sagheer Ahmad secured victory by obtaining 68,906 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Col M Shabbir Awan bagged 68-857 votes to remain second.
It is pertinent to mention here that according to the unofficial results, the former PM-led PTI bagged 15 seats, while PML-N could only secure four seats.
After sweeping 15 seats in the Punjab by-elections on Sunday, PTI now has 178 seats in the provincial assembly.