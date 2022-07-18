Building collapses in Karachi, no fatalities reported

18 July,2022 11:27 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A five-storey old building collapsed in Karachi’s Musa Colony on Monday.

The building was already evacuated by the local police and no fatalities have been reported in the incident.

The rescue teams were present on the site to fight any kind of mishap.

Similar incidents have also occurred in the city in past. In March 2020, at least 13 people died and dozens others sustained injuries when a five-storey residential building in Rizvia Society collapsed.