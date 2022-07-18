After Lahore, PTI will now win LG polls in Karachi: Ali Zaidi

Ali Zaidi said on Sunday that the next mayor of Karachi will be from PTI.

18 July,2022 05:27 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that his party will also emerge victorious in the Local Government (LG) polls after victory in by-elections in Lahore, Dunya News reported.

Taking to media personnel in Karachi, Ali zaidi said that PTI will win the Local Government election in Karachi to be held on July 24 and the next mayor of Karachi will be from PTI.

Speaking on the occasion, former governor Sindh Dr Imran Ismail warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that he will get the answer to the atrocities he had committed against the PTI workers.

