By-elections results proved impartiality: Saad Rafique

Saad Rafique said that PML-N government made difficult decisions to save country from bankruptcy.

18 July,2022 05:23 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday said that the result of Punjab by-polls proved that state institutions and the government did not commit any rigging.

Addressinf a a press conference along with other PML-N leaders in Lahore on Sunday, Saad Rafique said that many difficulties came in our political life. He said our struggle will continue in future as well.

"Today we can also level allegations of rigging like Imran Khan but we will not do so," he added.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that it was important to understand that our contest was with rising oil prices and inflation adding that the coalition government decidedto to save the country by increasing petroleum prices and entering into agreements instead of fleeing.

