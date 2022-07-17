Unofficial results: PML-N's Khalid Watto wins PP-237 by-poll

17 July,2022 09:03 pm

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) - In the PP-237 constituency of Bahawalnagar, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Fida Hussain Watto has won the crucial Punjab by-elections.

According to the unofficial results, Fida Hussain Watto secured 61,248 while his opponent Syed Aftab Raza obtained only 25,277 votes.

In the 2018 general election, independent candidate Fida Hussain defeated Muhammad Tariq Usman of PTI, and later joined PTI through Jahangir Tareen Khan and in Punjab by-elections he contested on PML-N ticket.