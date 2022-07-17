PTI will win at least 15 seats, claims Imran Khan

17 July,2022 08:21 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News)- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday claimed that in connection with coming results of the Punjab by-elections, his party will win at least 15 seats.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan penned: "As results coming in PTI is winning in atleast 15 seats. But it is very important for all our people on duty in all polling stations not to leave their posts till official results have been obtained from the Returning Officers."

Earlier, the former premier also shared a tweet in which he wrote, “Today Punjab govt has brazenly violated SC orders & election rules by openly using all govt/State machinery to rig Punjab elections through illegal ballot stamping & harassing voters while arresting PTI leaders. Through it all ECP turned a blind eye. Courts must open now & act.”

