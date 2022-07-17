Everyone knows about Pervaiz Elahi’s frontman Gul Zaman: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Information Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday while reacting to alleged Sheikh Rashid’s audio said that everyone knows about Gul Zaman who is a frontman of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.



Talking to the media, Rana said the credit for the audio leak goes to the media, adding that Shiekh Rashid is a greedy and liar person.

“A high-level inquiry will be held over the matter and anybody who will be involved will be arrested as per law,” he said.



Federal Minister also said that over the Muzaffargarh incident, the concerned private company has been suspended.



He further said the overall situation during the polling for by-elections remained peaceful. Interior Minister said about only 14 out of 3140 polling stations, had minor incidents of unrest occurred.

The Interior Minister said the government had received no complaints from any of the polling stations related to the arrangements of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other matters.

Commending the role of the security institutions, Rana Sanaullah said the police, Rangers and Pak Army have played a very important role to maintain the law and order situation, during the by-elections.



