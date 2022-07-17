Rashid's alleged audio about 'payment to Sharaqpuri' leaked

17 July,2022 04:24 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In ongoing make-or-break Punjab by-elections, alleged audio has come to light in which former interior minister Sheikh Rashid asked a person whether he made a "payment" to persuade PML-N leader Jalil Sharaqpuri to resign from his seat in the Punjab Assembly.



In a alleged audio conversation Sheikh Rashid in which he is telling a person named Gul Zaman that “So you made a payment Jalil Sharaqpuri too yesterday”.

Responding to this, Gul Zaman said that “This is a telephonic conversation be careful, things will get better by the will of Allah.”

The former interior minister further said that “Nothing happens, I have asked for victory in Lahore because of you.”

“I gave a beeper (on TV channels) because of you. See, what happens now,” said Sheikh Rashid.

“You gave a beeper because of me. Allah is the best protector,” replied Gul Zaman.

“Haven’t you come out yet? It’s such a great election,” Sheikh Rashid asked from Gul Zaman.

“We are just going out. We’ll give you the news then,” said Gul Zaman.



Jalil Sharaqpuri reaction

On the other hand, Jalil Sharaqpuri, who resigned as a Member of the Provincial Assembly, has said that “Sheikh Rashid made this audio recording at the request of someone, and he is the enemy of Imran Khan.”

“I have no contact with Sheikh Rashid, I told Imran Khan that Aleem Khan is not with him and my words proved to be true,” he added.

