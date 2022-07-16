Army deployment in by-polls necessary to protect voters: CEC

16 July,2022

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Saturday instructed the Secretary Election Commission to set up a camp office in Lahore and said that the deployment of Army and Rangers personnel is necessary to protect the voters during the Punjab by-elections on July 17.

On the other hand, Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan reached Lahore to review the security for the by-elections and the arrangements.

During his visit, he vowed to take all possible measures to ensure free and transparent elections.

He further said that all state institutions have full support, adding that people should go out and cast vote without fear.

