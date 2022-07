PP-168 by-poll: Alleged vote-buying exposed

Pakistan Pakistan PP-168 by-poll: Alleged vote-buying exposed

PP-168 by-poll: Alleged vote-buying exposed

16 July,2022 04:40 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In the by-election of PP-168, the alleged buying and selling of votes on Saturday revealed.

The police took the accused into custody from PP-168 along with hundreds of identity cards.

The suspect identified himself as Khalid Hussain.