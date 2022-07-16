Maryam Nawaz again tests positive for coronavirus

16 July,2022 02:43 pm

LAHORE (Hasan Raza) - Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has tested coronavirus positive on Saturday.

Maryam Nawaz shared about the latest contraction in a tweet from her official account.

Maryam Nawaz just concluded an election campaign ahead of the Punjab by-polls with her last rally in Multan on Friday evening.

Pakistan is witnessing a surge in coronavirus as the country reported double digit deaths in the last 24 hours by coronavirus in over four months.

The number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,545,647. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,438 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 737 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.