Two killed in road accident in Wazirabad

16 July,2022 05:25 am

WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and two other were wounded in a road accident in Wazirabad on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road in Waziristan where a speeding truck hit four motorcycles, killing two youth on the spot and injuring two other.

Rescue teams reached the sport after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Wazirabad.

