Campaign for by-elections in Punjab ends; polling on July 17

Pakistan Pakistan Campaign for by-elections in Punjab ends; polling on July 17

The by-elections on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats will be conducted on July 17, 2022.

16 July,2022 03:18 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Election campaign for by-polls in 20 constituencies of Punjab Assembly ended at 12:00 midnight (night falling between Friday and Saturday. Voting will be held on Sunday (July 17), Dunya News reported.

According to ECP, all the parties and their candidates had been directed to end their political campaign and public meetings from the midnight falling between July 15 and 16, 2022. While no candidate or party leader would address gatherings or corner meetings or take out processions in their respective constituencies after the deadline.

The political parties and the candidates must follow the provision of law and exercise self restraint to enable polls could be held in peaceful manner of July 17, 2022. Legal action would be taken against those political leaders and parties who violate the rule.

By elections will be held in 20 constituencies of Punjab Assembly including PP-7 Rawalpindi; PP-83, Khushab; PP-90 Bhakkar; PP-97 Faisalabad; PP-125, Jhang; PP-127, Jhang; PP-140 Sheikhupura;PP-158,Lahore;PP-167, Lahore; PP-168, Lahore; PP-170 Lahore; PP-202 Sahiwal; PP-217 Multan; PP-224, Lodhran;PP-228, Lodhran; PP-237, Bahawalnagar; PP-272- Muzaffargarh;PP-273 Muzaffargarh;PP-282, Layyah and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan.

The ECP has completed preparations for the by-polls. A total of 4.57 million registered voters, including 2.46 million women, are eligible to vote in the by-polls. A total of 3131 polling stations, including 731 male, 700 female and 1700 combined polling stations have been established across the 20 constituencies.

A total of 9,562 polling booths have been set up for the by-polls. The ECP has declared 1204 polling stations sensitive and 696 highly sensitive.

Polling stations from Lahore and Multan have been declared sensitive.

The by-elections on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats, vacated after the PTI MPAs voted for Humza Shehbaz in the CM elections, will be held on July 17, 2022.

The results of the by-polls would be essential for the CM vote count, ordered by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in the Punjab Assembly in July 2022.

PML-N needs to win a total of 9 seats in the by-elections to gain a majority to elect their Chief Minister in the biggest province of the country.

