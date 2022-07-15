Transporters agree to reduce fares by 20pc

15 July,2022 07:57 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - After the reduction in the petroleum products prices, the public transporter also agreed to reduce the fares by 20pc.

A meeting of public transporters was held under the chairmanship of Secretary PTA. The meeting directed the public transporters to reduce fares by 20pc.

Secretary PTA said that all transporters should ensure reduction in fares after reduction in petroleum prices, on which public transporters also agreed to reduce fares.