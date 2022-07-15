Elahi urges ECP to prove its neutrality via actions

Pakistan Pakistan Elahi urges ECP to prove its neutrality via actions

Elahi urges ECP to prove its neutrality via actions

15 July,2022 07:47 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Speaker Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to prove its neutrality via its actions and behavior.

He further asked the ECP to not make announcements of its innocence.

Speaker Punjab Assembly called on the former advocate general Ahmed Awais, during which he accused Hamza Shahbaz of flagrantly breaking the code of conduct and illegal exchanges in the by-election constituencies.

He also urged the Supreme Court to take immediate notice of Hamza Shahbaz’s unlawful actions and his actions that amounted to contempt of the court.

PML-Q leader also said that the PTI candidates are receiving threats, while the workers are being arrested, adding that the ECP should immediately declare the illegal transfers null and void.

